This summer transfer window has been unlike any other.

Yes, you’ve still had all the usual tropes, Chelsea have spent massively, Manchester City have done some fantastic business and there are plenty of clubs leaving it late, but this window has been different for one significant reason.

Indeed, it’s been impossible to ignore the impact the Saudi Pro League has had on this transfer window as a number of stars have flocked to the middle-east to follow the money.

With just days to go in the window, we’re coming to the end of this crazy period, but the Saudis may have one more trick up their sleeve.

Links to Liverpool’s Mo Salah aren’t stopping, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Salah has indeed had his head turned by the Saudi league and is genuinely considering leaving Liverpool.

Head turned

Jones shared what he knows about the £35m player.

“The Saudi deadline is almost three weeks later, now that would give Liverpool no time to replace Salah, and I don’t think Salah would be doing that to them, that would be doing them dirty, no matter how much money is thrown at him that would be unforgivable. But he’s had his head turned already and knowing that the Saudis are disrupting football like nobody has disrupted football before, I’m half expecting this offer to land this week and I want to prepare us for that moment in case it arrives. If they were to front this bid I’m told it would be £90m up front, that is a fair fee for a 31-year-old Salah,” Jones said.

Surely not

Salah may have half an eye on a move to Saudi Arabia, but surely it’s too late in the day for Liverpool to sanction this deal.

The Reds would have next to no time to replace Salah if he were to go now, and, in all honesty, there’s nobody on the market who could fill this void.

As Jones says, £90m is good money for a 31-year-old player, but we can’t imagine Liverpool will be willing to entertain the idea of selling Salah at this point.