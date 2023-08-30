It truly feels like the calm before the storm at Liverpool at the moment.

Heading into the final days of the transfer window, Liverpool still need more additions, but there’s no real concrete signs that they’re making a move right now.

However, as always, the Reds could have a trick up their sleeve, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the Merseyside club could make a very late move for Ryan Gravenberch.

According to Romano, Liverpool have told Gravenberch’s agents to keep them informed on any sort of change in his situation, claiming that Liverpool will be ready to make a move right up until deadline day if a window of opportunity opens.

Late move possible

Romano shared what he knows about the £20m player.

“What happened is two weeks ago, Liverpool and Man United reached out to his agents and they had the same strategy, they said until the final day of the transfer window, on deadline day if anything changes let us know because they will be ready to make a move,” Romano said.

Is it enough?

There’s a lot to like about Gravenberch as a player, that’s for sure, but we have to question whether or not signing the Dutchman would be enough for Liverpool in terms of a midfield rebuild.

It was just two weeks ago that the Reds were bidding £111m for Moises Caicedo, so it’s hard to really justify that a Bayern Munich castoff will be enough to fill the gap in this team.

Of course, this is a young player with plenty of potential, so this could be a great deal for the long-term, but Liverpool are in a position where they need solutions right now, and Gravenberch, sadly, may not be that player.