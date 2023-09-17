‘Definitely’: Brendan Rodgers compares ‘top-class’ £4.6m Celtic player to the best in Europe

Brendan Rodgers has been praising Celtic striker, Kyogo Furuhashi after the Japan international’s superbly taken goal against Dundee in yesterday’s 3-0 win.

Furuhashi showed incredible awareness to anticipate the pass from Callum McGregor as he nodded home his fourth goal in six games this season so far.

And with the upcoming Champions League fixture against Feyenoord looming, the Celtic manager has backed his man by saying he has the same qualities as all the top strikers across Europe.

Rodgers said [The National print edition page 40], “Well he’s a top-class finisher, there’s no doubt about that.

“I think he was out injured wasn’t he last season and then coming back? This will be great for him.

“He’s definitely got the qualities to go and shine at that level. He’s fast, he’s direct, he’s a good finisher, he’s constant in his pressure.

“That is the level and when you look at other top strikers around Europe, they normally have those attributes.”

Celtic’s Player of the Season last season, Kyogo has started the new campaign off where he left the last one. By scoring goals, and big ones at that.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

His winner against Rangers at Ibrox was an incredible finish as he took the ball sweetly on the volley and Rodgers will be hoping to see more of the same in the Champions League.

Kyogo is no stranger to scoring in Europe. The £4.6m signing from Vissel Kobe already has 5 continental goals to his name but, admittedly, he has still to break his Champions League duck.

And on the current form he is in at the moment, it would take a brave man to bet against the Celtic striker opening his account for the Hoops this season starting off in De Kuip against Feyenoord.

