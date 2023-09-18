‘He’s a great player’: Former European Golden Boot winner warns Celtic about Feyenoord’s dangerman

With Celtic preparing to face Feyenoord in tomorrow night’s Champions League group fixture, Brendan Rodgers has been given an impromptu scouting report from Bayern Munich legend, Roy Makaay.

Makaay played for Feyenoord from 2007-2010 and was heavily involved in their backroom team for nine years when he eventually hung up his boots and the former European Golden Boot winner has warned Celtic who to look out for.

Makaay said [Daily Record print edition page 42], “[Luka] Ivanusec is a very good player. You can see that and he was rightly awarded man of the match against Heerenveen.

“He played in the away win at Utrecht and then this game so he has helped them with 11 goals so far.

“The frightening thing is he is only settling in and won’t know yet how Feyenoord play and their style. Once he learns that he will get even better.

“He’s a great player, easy on the eye. He also knows where the goal is.”

The Croatian international winger is a four-time Croatian champion and has scored 48 goals and created 34 in 267 career appearances.

Capped 16 times for his country, Ivanusec has played in Croatia’s last five international fixtures where they have only lost to Spain, albeit on penalties.

This season, however, the 24-year-old has been in devastating form for Feyenoord. He has scored six goals and created three in just nine appearances for the Dutch champions. [Transfermarkt]

Celtic, Alistair Johnston in particular, will have to be very wary of him if the Glasgow giants have any hopes of taking anything back to Glasgow with them.

