Belgian football expert shares what he’s heard about Philippe Clement amid Rangers interest

Belgian football expert Sven Claes has shared the latest information he’s about manager Philippe Clement amid interest from Glasgow Rangers.

Speaking about the 49-year-old potentially becoming the Gers next manager, Claes was talking to Clyde 1 Superscoreboard.

Rangers have the international break to decide who they want to bring to Ibrox as their next manager.

Currently, Steven Davis is in temporary charge after Rangers sacked Michael Beale following their defeat to Aberdeen.

Plenty of names have been discussed as a potential replacement for Beale including John Eustace and Frank Lampard.

One manager who appears to be near the top of the list right now is Philippe Clement.

Clement reportedly did brilliantly in the interview process when discussing taking over at Rangers.

Belgian expert Sven Claes has shared what he’s been told about whether Clement could be taking over at Rangers.

He also shares details about another coach who will no longer be in the running to take over at Ibrox.

There’s no immediate rush to bring in a new manager due to the international break, but a new manager will want as much time as possible during this pause in fixtures to learn more about the squad.

Speaking about the Belgian, Claes said: “First of all, I have to say in Belgium he won three championship trophies in a row, so he’s well known for his attractive football.

“I know every coach wants to play attractive football but he certainly did in Belgium and also he tried at Monaco.

“He’s 49 and just started his career in Europe at Monaco and now he wants to make a career in European football and I hope for him that Glasgow [Rangers] will be his next step.

“The latest information that I’ve got is that they’re still negotiating but there’s also still an offer from Saudi Arabia and a third unknown club.

“In Belgium at this moment nobody is wanting to confirm that it will be Rangers by the end of this week.”

Talking about a manager who won’t be in the running alongside Clement to take the Rangers job, Claes added: “There were several coaches already in Belgium interested in the [Rangers] job.

“It was not only Philippe Clement but, to be honest it was also like Karel Geraerts who signed at Schalke 04 in Germany yesterday.

“So there were several coaches already, so I think there was a good connection between our country and Glasgow and I hope it will be a success in the future but we still have to wait, there’s no official confirmation yet that he’s heading to Scotland.”

Now that the number of candidates is being whittled down, Rangers needs to act fast to finalise their choice.

Clement looks like a great candidate and will want to bring his attacking style of play to the Scottish Premiership as quickly as possible.

A fallback option has been discussed in case the Belgian doesn’t arrive at Ibrox.

Rangers can’t take forever to make this decision but are wary that a wrong call now will have long-lasting and potentially devastating effects.