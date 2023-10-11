‘The fallback option’: Rangers could hire 52-year-old manager if they don’t get Muscat or Clement – journalist

Glasgow Rangers are still hunting for a new manager, and somehow, the net seems to be getting wider and wider.

Kevin Muscat and Philippe Clement appear to be the frontrunners in the race to become the new gaffer at Ibrox, but, as of yet, neither manager is in advanced talks with Rangers.

The Scottish giants need to have a Plan C if they can’t get either Muscat or Clement, and according to Mark Guidi, speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, one gaffer who could come into the picture should Muscat or Clement fall by the wayside is Derek McInnes.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

McInnes a fallback option

Guidi shared what he knows about the 52-year-old.

“He is in the conversation with the Rangers hierarchy. His name has been spoken about. But I think he’s the fallback option.

“Nothing against Derek. I think Derek is as good a candidate as anybody given the circumstances.

“But at the moment, from the intelligence that I am gathering, Kevin Muscat is just a nudge ahead of Phillipe Clement.

“But if anything had to go wrong with either of those candidates, I think it then becomes Derek McInnes.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Seriously?

This would be an incredibly uninspiring appointment if Rangers were to go in this direction.

Yes, McInnes has plenty of experience at this level and he is a former Rangers player, but he’s not going to pull up any trees.

There’s a reason his Kilmarnock team have only won one game this season, he’s not doing the best of jobs, and he’d certainly be falling upwards if he were to be hired by Rangers at this point.

This would be a hugely disappointing turn of events, but, luckily, it doesn’t seem as though McInnes is their first choice.