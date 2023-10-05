‘I’ve checked on this’: Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s now hearing about Frank Lampard and Rangers

Glasgow Rangers are looking for a new manager after sacking Michael Beale.

The Ibrox outfit are after a new gaffer, and, as you can imagine, every coach under the sun has been linked with a move to Rangers at this point.

It remains to be seen who will replace Michael Beale, but one man who has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox as of late is Frank Lampard.

The former Everton boss’ name has come up time and time again in these conversations, and there are whispers that this one is advancing.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing on Substack, there isn’t anything to suggest that the appointment of Lampard at Rangers is imminent. The journalist says that he has checked on this situation and he’s led to believe that internal discussions are still ongoing and there’s no concrete update to report on at the moment.

Romano shared what he knows about Lampard.

Take their time

Rangers don’t need to rush this decision.

They won’t have a new manager in place for this weekend’s game against St. Mirren, and after that, there is an international break, and that should give the club the time needed to approach this smartly and evaluate all of their options.

Appointing Lampard now would be a bit rushed. After all, this managerial search has only been going on for a week, so it’s good to hear that Rangers are still discussing their options and looking at the market to see who is available and what their next steps can be.