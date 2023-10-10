Glasgow Rangers staff have been blown away by Philippe Clement during the interview process as they search for their next manager.

A report from the Scottish Sun has shared how the leading candidate for the Gers job have fared in conversations with the club.

Michael Beale was given his marching order by Rangers after their defeat at Ibrox against Aberdeen.

Steven Davis has been put in temporary charge but couldn’t help his side avoid defeat in the Europa League last Thursday.

Rangers returned to second in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday but need to find a permanent solution to the manager’s role as quickly as possible.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Several candidates have been discussed, with Oliver Glasner reportedly keen on the role.

Kevin Muscat is also in the conversation, but Rangers have been very impressed with Philippe Clement after his interview.

The 49-year-old was most recently managing in Ligue 1 with Monaco having spent the entirety of his career coaching in Belgium.

He could now be ready to make the move into the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers impressed with Clement during interview process

The report from the Scottish Sun suggests that Clement is leading the way when it comes to becoming the next Gers manager.

Speaking about the Belgian, Nico Raskin said: “I don’t know him personally, but he did very well with the teams he had in Belgium.

“And he also did incredibly well at Monaco, so let’s see what happens in the future.

“Would he be a good fit here? Yes, I think he’d bring some clarity and an attacking style. So I think he’d be good.”

The report goes on to say that Rangers have been ‘seriously impressed’ with Clement after his interview.

Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Rangers now have the international break to mull over any final decision.

It’s an opportunity other clubs typically look at to make changes of their own and they may need to act faster than expected to avoid their preferred candidate having his head turned in the eleventh hour.

Clement had a very good record in Ligue 1 with Monaco, winning more than half of his games in charge.

However, he rarely spends more than a year in charge of the clubs he manages which may put Rangers off if they’re looking for a long-term solution.