‘Perhaps’: Journalist reckons 43-year-old may now be in the mix to become the new Rangers manager

John Eustace has just been the victim of one of the harshest managerial sackings we can remember, and now, he could be in the mix for the Glasgow Rangers job.

Rangers are still looking for a manager after sacking Michael Beale at Ibrox, and Eustace could be their man after he was harshly sacked this week.

Birmingham City, sitting sixth in the Championship, decided to get rid of their gaffer earlier this week, and now, Eustace is a free agent once again.

Luckily for Eustace, there are plenty of opportunities out there for a young manager like him, and he could well be in the mix to become the new Rangers manager.

Speaking on the BBC Football Gossip Daily Podcast, Mark Critchley has been discussing the Rangers post, and he’s led to believe by some of the noise he has heard this morning that Eustace could well be in the running.

Eustace in the running

Critchley spoke about the 43-year-old.

“I think given a bit of the noise that was around this morning he is perhaps in the running, but it all changes so quickly. His employment status has changed so quickly over the past three or four days,” Critchley said.

“He could wait around and see who is next in the firing line and go in there. I wonder if Sheffield United might take him if there’s a change there, but for someone of his experience, I’m sure Rangers would be a very attractive prospect.”

“There’s noise around Philippe Clement, I’ve seen Kevin Muscat’s name thrown in, that makes sense. Seven points off Celtic is a lot to make up, it will be a tough task for whoever goes in, but I could see Eustace being up to it as well as the other names in the running too.”

Upgrade

We have sympathy for Eustace after his dismissal this week, but it has to be said that he would be upgrading massively if he swapped Birmingham City for Rangers.

Birmingham have been struggling in the Championship for more than 10 years now, while Rangers are genuinely one of the biggest clubs in Europe and were in a Europa League final just 18 months ago.

Eustace will be landing on his feet if he manages to get this job, and while it doesn’t seem to be advancing too quickly, this could be one to watch.