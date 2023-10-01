‘I don’t think Kyogo’: Pundit says ‘incredible’ 25-year-old Celtic star would be loved at Spurs

When Ange Postecoglou left Celtic for Spurs, the Hoops supporters must have been sitting anxiously waiting for their former gaffer to come back to Glasgow to raid their club of some of their top stars.

Players like Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate were both touted to join up with Postecoglou in North London over the summer. But, as it happened, Celtic moved quickly and tied up all their main players to new deals.

It truly was remarkable work from the Celtic board. Not only was stability brought back to the first team but clubs now know that if they want to try and prise any of Celtic’s top talents away, they are going to have to dig deep to do it.

Daizen Maeda could ‘easily’ make it at Spurs

But that hasn’t stopped journalist and pundit, Peter Martin, from claiming that if Ange Postecoglou took Daizen Maeda from Celtic, the Japanese winger could not only make it at the Premier League club, the Spurs fans would instantly love him as well.

Martin said [PLZ Soccer], “I’ve got one that I think could easily make the journey over to that team that he [Ange Postecoglou] has and they would love him within two and a half minutes.

“The boy Maeda. I don’t think Kyogo, because I think they are a higher calibre.

“But I think for work rate alone, on that flank, I think he could one of those players that would ideally fit into the Premier League because of his work rate and because of the way they like to high press.”

Maeda has been outstanding for Celtic this season. His performances have caught the eye of the Scottish media and the Celtic fans this season.

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Against Livingston, Maeda proved just how important and valuable his work rate is for the team and he capped off that incredible performance with a superb 95th-minute goal that just epitomises the international winger’s importance to this team.

Yes, he can at times lack the product in the final third, but he is undoubtedly one of Brendan Rodgers’ main players in the side.

Could he make it in the Premier League with Spurs? That is a question I’ll leave open to the Tottenham and Celtic fans.

In other news, ‘You can see’: BBC pundit says Celtic have a player just as good as Callum McGregor