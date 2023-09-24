‘Needs a bit of help’: Barry Ferguson urges Celtic to strengthen one key position in the team

It’s not very often you would hear of a former Rangers player offering Celtic some transfer advice but it’s very hard to argue with Barry Ferguson’s point here.

The now radio pundit was speaking about Celtic’s transfer business and admitted that he was ‘surprised’ that Brendan Rodgers didn’t add a midfield player to Celtic’s ranks this summer.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “The model Celtic have is very good. Buying younger players, developing and improving them and selling them on for a profit.

“But mixed in with that, you need ready-made, experienced campaigners that can help them along the way. And I was I was surprised as anybody that Celtic didn’t go and get somebody to back up Kyogo [Furuhashi].

“But the biggest position for me was a central midfielder. A real unit in the middle of the pitch that can take the weight of Callum McGregor, who has so much placed on his shoulders.

“Listen he can handle it. He’s a good player, but I think he needs a bit of help in there. So I was surprised.”

Do Celtic really need another midfielder?

Look, I get it. Celtic should always look to improve their starting lineup but adding another midfielder on top of what they already have will just bloat the squad.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

When you consider that Rodgers did actually strengthen that area with Odin Thiago Holm and Hyeokkyu Kwon, surely it would be ill-advised to add yet another?

Celtic are already wasting enough money on wages carrying the likes of James McCarthy and Yosuke Ideguchi. Those players will need to be moved on before even thinking about adding another. And let’s not forget about Tomoki Iwata.

Or, Rodgers could give Holm and Kwon some game-time and rest Callum McGregor for a couple of games. Maybe both have that quality that would negate adding another midfielder and allow Rodgers to strengthen other areas of the team.

In other news, ‘Best in the world’: Chris Sutton extremely impressed with 25-year-old Celtic player’s pressing yesterday