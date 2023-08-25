Tottenham have just been alerted to availability of £25m attacker Postecoglou labelled ‘outstanding’

Tottenham Hotspur have been alerted to the availability of Jota with Ange Postecoglou keen to further strengthen his attacking options before the summer transfer window closes.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that Al-Ittihad have already made the winger available – less than two months after he made the £25 million move from Celtic.

Photo by Richard Callis /Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

It has been a bizarre time for Jota since he made the controversial decision to leave the Scottish Premiership champions for the Saudi Pro League.

Tottenham alerted to availability of Jota

The 24-year-old has only made three substitute appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side. But it seems that he could already be on the move.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

And according to 90min, Tottenham are one of the teams to have been informed that Jota can leave the Kingdom already. It is not yet clear whether Spurs will decide to make a move.

Of course, you would imagine that Jota would jump at the chance to join Tottenham in the coming days. He had a brilliant time playing under Postecoglou at Parkhead. He scored 28 goals and contributed 26 assists in all competitions for the Hoops.

Jota put out an emotional message on social media when Postecoglou decided to leave Celtic to take the Tottenham job earlier this summer. He suggested that he would always be grateful to the Australian.

Postecoglou meanwhile, has described him as ‘outstanding‘. So he may relish the chance to be reunited with him before the deadline passes.

Much will depend on who else Tottenham have on their radar, and how easy it may be to bring them in over the coming days.

It is also unclear just how much Al-Ittihad want for Jota now. But Postecoglou may end up feeling that Tottenham have an opportunity which is too good to walk away from.