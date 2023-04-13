Balogun may be the ace up Arsenal's sleeve in Amadou Onana race











Arsenal may now have an ace up their sleeve in their bid to sign Amadou Onana based on the latest reports concerning Folarin Balogun this week.

The future of Folarin Balogun has become a talking point in recent days after The Athletic claimed that the striker is not planning to sign a new contract with Arsenal. He is also not looking to leave on loan again next season, and does not want to be a backup at the Emirates.

With that, it is hard to see the 21-year-old staying with the Gunners beyond the summer. And it certainly seems that a host of clubs are waiting in the wings in case Balogun becomes available, according to 90min.

One of those keen on Balogun is Everton. Goals have been a problem for the Toffees this season. So it is little surprise that they are admirers of the youngster, who has found the back of the net 18 times in Ligue 1.

Balogun may be the ace up Arsenal’s sleeve in bid to sign Amadou Onana

Of course, Arsenal would love to keep Balogun for as long as possible. But if his exit becomes inevitable, perhaps the Gunners could use the forward to boost their hopes of landing one of their own targets this summer.

Amadou Onana has been heavily linked with Arsenal over the last few months. He has been a shining light in another difficult season for Everton.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal have been in constant contact over a potential move for Onana. And Everton may let him go in the coming months for a fee worth up to £61.5 million.

Once again, if Everton become resigned to losing Onana, they would surely be open to a deal which sees Balogun move one way as Onana heads into the opposite direction.

It would be a smart move for Arsenal. Onana is a ‘scary’ talent and would bolster a position where the Gunners probably do not have enough depth considering they will surely be back in the Champions League next year.

There is still time for the Gunners to convince Balogun to stay. But if he decides that he is not prepared to wait around, it surely makes sense for all parties to use him in a bid for Onana.