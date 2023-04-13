Everton eyeing move for 'phenomenal' £30m Arsenal player this summer











Everton are one of the sides interested in signing Folarin Balogun amid doubts over his Arsenal future this summer.

That is according to 90min, who name a raft of sides keen on the 21-year-old off the back of his amazing loan spell with Reims in Ligue 1.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Reports this week claimed that Arsenal could sell Balogun. He is not planning to sign a new contract at the Emirates and he does not want to leave on loan for a third time. He is also not looking to be anything other than first-choice wherever he is playing next season.

Everton eyeing Balogun

The Times claimed that AC Milan believe that Balogun could be available for £30 million. And 90min has now named a number of teams who are interested in signing the youngster.

Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, Everton are one of those who are admirers of Folarin Balogun. Meanwhile, the likes of Wolves, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Brentford are also in the running.

Of course, Everton’s hopes of a deal will be dashed if they fail to keep themselves in the Premier League. But if Sean Dyche’s men stay up, there is surely little doubt over what kind of player needs to be at the very top of their wishlist.

Goals have been a huge problem for the Toffees this season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to struggle to shake off his injury problems. And no Everton player has scored more than four goals in the Premier League.

In fact, Anthony Gordon remains their joint-second top goalscorer. And he left Goodison Park in January.

Everton should certainly be able to offer Balogun the chance to be a regular starter. And if they can get themselves out of bother this season, they can perhaps hope that brighter times lie ahead.

Balogun is a ‘phenomenal‘ player enjoying a wonderful year in France. If he can replicate that kind of form in the Premier League, a £30 million fee would be a no-brainer.