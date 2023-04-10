'Phenomenal' Arsenal player doesn't plan to sign new contract











Folarin Balogun does not currently plan to sign a new contract at Arsenal and does not want to go out on loan next season.

That is according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who notes that the striker is approaching the final two years of his current contract at the Emirates.

Folarin Balogun‘s future is going to be a key talking point in the summer. He has, of course, enjoyed a stunning campaign on loan with Reims, scoring 18 times in Ligue 1.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

But Arsenal are flying. And the form of the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard means that Balogun has plenty of hurdles to clear before he is leading the line on a consistent basis for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Balogun not planning to sign new Arsenal contract

Arsenal would probably love to have Balogun up their sleeve for when the perfect time arrives to properly unleash the 21-year-old. But the striker may have other ideas.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

The Athletic reports that Balogun would love to be first-choice at Arsenal. But he is seemingly not prepared to wait for too long for that chance.

He would prefer to not go out on loan again next season. And he wants to be first-choice wherever he is playing. With that, he is not currently planning to extend his contract in North London.

He is wanted by a host of European clubs, including Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig. And some of those opportunities appeal to the forward.

It is a really tough situation for Arsenal and Balogun. The Gunners have one of the youngest teams in the league. So those trying to knock on Mikel Arteta’s door may have to be extremely patient in the years to come.

Arsenal have so much depth in the final third. So Arteta would struggle to offer Balogun any assurances over game-time next season.

It is frustrating that he is not keen on another loan. But he clearly feels that he has more than proved himself while away.

Mikel Arteta recently labelled Balgoun ‘phenomenal’. So Arsenal would love nothing more than to find away to keep him, and all of their other striker options, happy.

Unfortunately, that may not be possible.