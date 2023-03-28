Alex Iwobi says £33m Arsenal target has a scary amount of potential











Alex Iwobi has described the potential of reported Arsenal target Amadou Onana as scary.

Amadou Onana has been a shining light in another difficult season for Everton. The midfielder arrived for £33 million in the summer. And he has arguably been one of the few players to stand out as a class act for the Toffees.

He is still a work in progress. But he is already attracting attention. And that will come as no surprise to Iwobi, who has told The Beautiful Game Podcast that there is so much to come from the 21-year-old.

Of course, one of the teams who want the Belgian is the Gunners. Reports from The Telegraph in January suggested that Arsenal were admirers of Onana.

Iwobi lauds Arsenal target Onana

Mikel Arteta’s men did sign Jorginho to strengthen their midfield. However, it would not be a shock to see the club strengthen further in the summer. They are likely to be back in the Champions League next season.

And they may also have a Premier League title to defend.

What will give them confidence, should they decide to target Onana, is what their former starlet Iwobi has now said about him in this latest interview.

“Quality player. Very, very good and there is a lot more to come. That’s the scary thing,” he told The Beautiful Game Podcast.

Everton fans will be realistic when it comes to Onana. Certainly, they cannot expect to keep him for long if they remain in this current rut which sees them battling relegation.

And if Arsenal come calling, the task of keeping him is only going to get tougher. The Gunners have built an amazing squad full of talented, hungry young players.

Joining those ranks will surely appeal to someone like Onana.

And Iwobi can clearly see him thriving in North London if he ends up making the move in a future transfer window.