Arsenal are in constant contact with the representatives of Amadou Onana with the Gunners planning to make a fresh move for the Everton midfielder this summer.

That is according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who suggest that the Belgian will almost certainly leave Goodison Park at the end of the season.

Amadou Onana has been a superb signing for the Toffees. The club pushed the boat to sign him in the summer. But he has vindicated that faith – even if Sean Dyche’s side remain in bother in the Premier League relegation battle.

As reported by Het Nieuwsblad, Arsenal and Chelsea tried to sign Onana during the January transfer window. However, he was not ready to move on from Merseyside.

But the situation is set to be different this summer. The report claims that Onana feels that he is ready for the next step, regardless of whether Everton stay up.

Everton are looking for up to £61.5 million for the 21-year-old. And Het Nieuwsblad reports that both Arsenal and Chelsea remain admirers, keeping in constant contact with his representatives.

It is been abundantly clear for much of the season that Onana is destined for a level higher than fighting around the bottom of the Premier League.

He is a superb talent. Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi recently described the youngster as a ‘scary’ prospect. And he suggested that he has the potential to improve significantly.

Of course, the price looks steep off the back of one year in the division. But Everton will be in a much weaker position if they are relegated.

And Arsenal will be back in the Champions League next year. They need to strengthen. And given what Mikel Arteta has done with the young players already at his disposal, you would not be surprised to see Onana quickly kick on to another level.