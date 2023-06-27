Arsenal will allow defender Rob Holding to leave this summer if he wants to find a new club.

The Athletic journalist James McNicholas spoke about the 27-year-old’s future on the Arsecast Podcast.

Mikel Arteta looks set to use the summer transfer window to improve the overall quality of his squad.

Declan Rice would walk straight into the starting line-up, although the Gunners are struggling to get a deal over the line.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz looks to be on his way to The Emirates and could be announced as soon as this week.

Havertz’s versatility means he provides cover across the front line but could also replace Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Jurrien Timber is the other player Arsenal are linked with and his incoming could have an impact on Rob Holding’s future.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The Dutchman is a young, versatile defender who can play right-back or in Holding’s preferred right centre-back role.

Arsenal may now let Holding leave this summer if the Englishman want to play first-team football.

He’s been at Arsenal since 2016 but only played more than 1,000 minutes in a season once.

Arsenal could let Holding leave this summer

Speaking about the £40,000-a-week defender, McNicholas said: “To be clear, I think if that’s what he wants [to leave this summer], then I don’t think Arsenal will stand in his way at all.

“I think he absolutely can go and do that.”

Holding has now received an offer from Turkey to leave Arsenal this summer.

It’s hard to see where he fits into the Arsenal set-up next season.

Jakub Kiwior jumped ahead of him in the pecking order towards the end of the last campaign.

Photo by Isaac Parkin – MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes set to stay first choice, Holding’s game time will be very limited if Timber is also signed.

Holding obviously has an affection for Arsenal and deciding to leave won’t be easy.

Arsenal will know they need to make some money from sales this summer given the price of the players they’re keen to sign.

They may encourage Holding to move on and establish himself elsewhere after being a bit-part player for almost all of his Arsenal career.