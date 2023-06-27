‘Brilliant’ 27-year-old now in talks to leave Arsenal after offer is made

Rob Holding is in talks to leave Arsenal on loan this summer, with Besiktas leading the race to sign the Gunners centre-back in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Express, which suggests that the 27-year-old could yet decide to leave Arsenal permanently after falling down the pecking order.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It would not surprise Arsenal fans to see Rob Holding move on in this window. The Englishman played a peripheral role for much of last season. And his only run in the team coincided with the Gunners starting to lose their grip on the title race.

Holding in talks over Besiktas move

In fairness, Holding did not play too badly in that run. And he hardly made a raft of mistakes. But the gulf between William Saliba and the other defenders on the club’s books arguably became apparent while the Frenchman was injured.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And with Arsenal now pursuing Jurriën Timber, the door appears to be open for Holding to leave. According to the Daily Express, he is discussing a loan move to Besiktas.

It is noted that he could yet leave the Emirates on a permanent basis. But it certainly seems that there is a good chance that the defender – who Mikel Arteta has previously labelled ‘brilliant‘ – will be leaving in this window.

It is probably a good move for all parties. Holding has been a very decent servant for Arsenal. But he has never been able to take that next step and establish himself as a key name on the team sheet.

Holding will not want to watch the peak years of his career pass him by. So you would imagine that he will be open to considering his options.