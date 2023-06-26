‘I just wonder’: Sky Sports man shares what he’s now heard about Declan Rice

Sky Sports have been speaking about Declan Rice once again this evening and Dharmesh Sheth has been giving us the latest on things.

Rice is at the centre of a transfer battle between some of England’s biggest clubs. As we know, Arsenal are pushing hard to sign him, while the likes of Man City and Chelsea sit back and watch.

Reports this week have suggested City might bid for Rice. However, its been said that Rice’s preference is to remain in London for the time being.

And speaking on Sky Sports tonight, Sheth said he believes that Rice’s decision could be about family, not just money and trophies.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Declan Rice latest

Sheth gave an in-depth analysis of where he thinks things are with Rice right now. And in that spiel, he mentioned that City might not be bidding because of the noises they’re getting.

“I’m told positive talks are continuing between Arsenal and West Ham over Declan Rice and they’re working hard behind the scenes to get this deal over the line. Two bids have been rejected. The latest was worth £90m. West Ham, they have every right, you can ask West Ham how much Declan Rice is worth to them and they feel he’s worth £100-120m.,” Sheth said.

“Manchester City are lurking. But, they’re yet to formalise that interest without making a bid. A club will sometimes go hard for a player and make a bid if they’re getting encouragement from the player. I just wonder, is there a reason why Man City haven’t gone in because they’re not getting the encouragement from Rice that they want.

“One source is telling us that Declan’s priority remains Arsenal. Of course, that can change. There’s a human side to this though as well, because he’s in London. He’s got a young family, there’s a lot to be said for stability and wanting to stay.”

Not always about money

For a player with no family ties who simply values their career over everything, it is a no-brainer to go to City and win under Pep Guardiola.

But with Rice, there might well be more to it. He is a London boy, he has a family as Sheth says, and Arsenal are a club on the up as well.

There’s a lot to like about Mikel Arteta’s Gunners right now and in the end, factors outside of football might just rule in Arsenal’s favour here.