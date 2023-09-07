Arsenal will have to make ‘significant contribution’ to force 28-year-old to move

Arsenal are likely to have to make a significant contribution to force Nicolas Pepe to leave the club.

Journalist Alex Crook was speaking on TalkSPORT and provided an update on the Ivorian international’s future.

The English transfer window might be closed, but players can still depart the Emirates.

Youngster Marcelo Flores looks set to be heading out of the door without making a first-team appearance.

There are still senior players that Mikel Arteta and Edu would like to move on.

Cedric Soares still doesn’t have a permanent club despite efforts to sell him this summer.

He’s still looking for a way out too as it’s unlikely he’ll be part of the club’s Premier League or Champions League squads.

Nicolas Pepe has been on Arsenal’s unwanted list for some time as he’s not in Arteta’s plans.

Crook has now suggested that Arsenal will have to make a contribution to Pepe’s contract whenever he moves on.

It’s not an ideal situation, but it’s still better than paying his £140,000-a-week wage in full.

Arsenal will have to make Pepe contribution

Speaking about the 28-year-old’s future, Crook said: “I think Nicolas Pepe despite the fact that it hasn’t really worked out for him at Arsenal, obviously came with a massive transfer fee of more than £70m, albeit paid off in several years’ worth of instalments.

“He’s one of the top earners as I understand it at the Emirates and I think Arsenal, as I understand it, will have to make a significant contribution to his wages.

“He’s got nine months left on his contract, I’m sure those discussions are taking place, I know they are in fact to try and find a solution.

“As you say there’s been interest from Turkey, I think Besiktas is a genuine possible destination for Pepe.”

Arsenal fans won’t be happy if Pepe has left the club but they’re still making a contribution to his wages.

His move to the Emirates has not gone to plan with the Gunners overspending and Pepe underdelivering.

He’s once again on the verge of leaving but this isn’t the first time he’s looked close to an exit.