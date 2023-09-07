‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal player now on verge of leaving, deal in progress

Journalist Santi Aouna claims that Trabzonspor are trying to conclude a deal to sign Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe.

Aouna took to X on Wednesday evening and shared the very latest on Pepe’s future at Arsenal.

Pepe has been frozen out by Mikel Arteta and spent the last campaign on loan at OGC Nice.

The Ivory Coast international was widely expected to secure a move away from the club during the summer, but a move failed to materialise before the British transfer deadline.

There has been talk that Arsenal could terminate the 28-year-old’s contract should he fail to secure a move away from the club.

But after claims the winger is attracting late interest from Saudi Arabia, it seems Trabzonspor are trying to wrap up a deal to sign Pepe.

Pepe on verge of leaving

Aouna claims the Turkish outfit are ‘trying to conclude’ a deal to sign Pepe before their transfer window shuts next week.

Indeed, the Arsenal man could put pen to paper on a one-year deal to join Trabzonspor.

He wrote: “Trabzonspor is trying to conclude the deal of Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal. The player could sign for one year.”

Pepe made the switch to North London from LOSC Lille for what was a club-record fee of £72 million back in 2019.

Of course, Arsenal have since smashed their record to land Rice but it’s fair to say that Pepe’s time at the club just hasn’t worked out.

The ‘unbelievable‘ forward struggled to nail down a place in Arteta’s side and has often been inconsistent in an Arsenal shirt.

While the Gunners look set to take a huge loss on the winger, they will probably just be keen to pick up a fee and move the player on.