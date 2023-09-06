‘Wants to go’: £3m Arsenal player still wants to find a way to leave the club now – journalist

The transfer window has been closed for a few days now, but Arsenal still have some business to tend to.

Indeed, the Gunners may not be making any more signings, but they need to shift a few players in the coming days as other transfer windows across the world come to an end.

Of course, the headline name is Nicolas Pepe, but Cedric Soares also remains at the club, and according to Charles Watts, speaking on Inside Arsenal, the £3m defender does still want to find a way to leave Arsenal, but, as of yet, nothing has come up for him.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Cedric wants to go

Watts shared what he knows about the defender.

“I don’t know if it’s worth just keeping Cedric around now. I know he isn’t going to play very often, but I think that’s probably wise. I know Cedric wants to go and he has been looking to move, nothing has come up yet, and there is a possibility that can happen, but I do look and wonder if it’s worth keeping him around now for the first half of the season at least,” Watts said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Clock is ticking

Cedric wants to leave Arsenal, but he doesn’t have long to find himself a move now.

With each passing day, more and more windows across Europe are closing as we come out of the summer, and so is Cedric’s window of opportunity.

Moves to Saudi Arabia and Turkey are still options, but these moves will have to come around quickly if the full-back is going to get what he wants and find a new club.