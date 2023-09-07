‘Excellent’ Arsenal player is now about to leave the club permanently

Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores is now close to finalising a permanent move away from the club.

Journalist Charles Watts shared the update on social media with exits still being negotiated at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal have done some great business in the transfer window this summer when it comes to incomings.

Declan Rice is a game-changing addition to the squad and already performing excellently.

The jury is still out on Kai Havertz while Jurrien Timber picking up a serious injury on the opening day of the Premier League season is desperately unlucky.

Arsenal haven’t had as much luck when it comes to selling their unwanted players.

Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares are currently both still at the club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There will be disappointment that Rob Holding left for just £4m when Spurs managed to negotiate a £12.8m deal for Davinson Sanchez this summer.

Getting value for money for their players has never been a strong point for the Gunners but at least the squad has been thinned out.

Another Arsenal player on the move is Marcelo Flores, who looks set to return to his native Mexico.

The ‘excellent’ 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Oviedo in Spain and was regularly featuring for the Under-21s this year.

Flores set to move on from Arsenal

Posting on social media, Watts said: “Marcelo Flores is close to a permanent move away from Arsenal.

“The 19-year-old is finalising a move to Tigres in Mexico.”

Flores never made a senior appearance for the Gunners but did feature on the bench against Crystal Palace in 2022.

The attacking midfielder was born in Canada but has chosen to represent Mexico and has already made three senior appearances.

He received rave reviews during his time in Spain last season and there was even a suggestion Arsenal might recall him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There was a suggestion Arsenal had extended Flores’s contract six months ago but the fact he’s now on the move suggests that might not have been the case.

It’s understandable why Flores has chosen to leave now with no call-up to the first team on the horizon.

The likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Amario Cozier-Duberry appear to be much more likely to enter Mikel Arteta’s plans.