Fabrizio Romano has shared that Arsenal may still make a late bid to sign Ajax’s 23-year-old midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking on Youtube, Romano said that Ajax are bracing themselves for late interest for Kudus.

Photo by Peter Van der Klooster/Getty Images

He confirmed that they have decided not to accept West Ham United’s proposals as a result.

Romano said: “Let’s see what happens also with Arsenal.

“Because Arsenal in June called for Kudus then they invested big money on Kai Havertz and all the other players they signed this summer including [Jurrien] Timber and Declan Rice.

“So that’s why with Arsenal nothing was going to continue but never say never.

“That’s why Ajax decided to wait and not accept West Ham’s proposals.”

This could be exciting news for Arsenal fans who have seen their side lack a bit of creativity in their opening two league games.

Whilst Mikel Arteta’s side had earned the maximum six points, it does feel their window isn’t over just yet.

Mohammed Kudus is reportedly available for £40m this summer but Arsenal may worry that figure could increase if interest does heat up.

If Arsenal do still want Kudus, as Romano suggests, then they could be playing a dangerous game leaving it so late.

Romano says Arsenal may make a late move for Kudus

Perhaps Arsenal’s timeline is being dictated by players they need to offload.

Mikel Arteta previously called his big squad “unsustainable” and Arsenal reportedly do need to sell players.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rob Holding is once again being linked with Turkish side Besiktas.

But Arsenal may deem it necessary to offload unwanted offensive options if they are to sanction a deal.

Nicolas Pepe still seems no closer to an exit – a player Arsenal do want to depart this summer.

It seems there are still a lot of moving pieces for Edu Gaspar to address in these coming weeks.

And if Romano’s comments prove true, Arsenal may still have an exciting arrival in the pipeline with Mohammed Kudus.