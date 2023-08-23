West Ham have bid rejected for ‘one of the most promising players in the world’ but ‘talks continue’

West Ham have been in talks with Ajax to sign Mohammed Kudus but it looks like the club will now struggle to sign him.

According to 90min, West Ham made a second offer to the Dutch club for the attacking Ghanian international.

Sadly for David Moyes and West Ham, this second bid has been rejected. Apparently, technical director Tim Steidten went to Amsterdam to handle negotiations in person.

West Ham had their revised offer turned down. Apparently, Ajax want around £42.5million and ‘talks will continue’ between the two parties.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\ Getty Images

West Ham have second bid rejected for Kudus

It will be very interest to see if the Hammers try and make another bid for the attacking player this summer and whether it is close enough to Ajax’s valuation of Kudus.

Kudus is an outstanding talent who has been deemed ‘one of the most promising players in the world‘. He would be a great coup for West Ham.

The 23 year-old has a very high ceiling and what is great about the player is the fact that he is very versatile as well. Kudus can play as an attacking midfielder, centre-forward and a right-winger.

It is great to see West Ham trying to sign these exciting attacking prospects and they definitely need to sign players of this calibre as they are also battling in Europe.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

He has scored 24 goals and picked up 12 assists for Ajax and this season, he has also managed one goal and one assist in two games.

West Ham will definitely need some more attacking signings this summer and it would definitely be a great coup to sign Kudus.