Brighton are now trying to sign £17m Arsenal player before deadline day

Brighton Hove Albion are interested in signing Arsenal player Albert Sambi Lokonga after failing to progress with deals elsewhere.

That’s according to journalist Alex Crook who shared the update on X.

Crook said that Brighton have switched their attention to Arsenal’s Lokonga after a deal has stalled for Carlos Baleba.

Crook also shared that a move for Lokonga would initially be on loan.

Crook said: “TalkSPORT understands Brighton have switched their focus to Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga as talks with Lille over Baleba stall despite looking close on Monday night.

“Lokonga would be a loan initially.”

This should certainly be good news for Arsenal who want to offload the player this summer.

And whilst a loan might not be the preferred option for Arsenal, a spell in Brighton is unlikely to decrease his value judging by recent examples.

Both Brighton and manager Roberto De Zerbi have deservedly earned reputations for being experts at developing players.

And at 23-years-old Lokonga seemingly still has a lot of potential.

If Arsenal do agree to a loan deal then they will certainly hope for more success than Lokonga’s time at Crystal Palace.

Despite Patrick Vieira being crucial to the deal Lokonga was then given very limited game time at the South London club.

Fast-forward to now, £17m Lokonga hasn’t featured in either of Arsenal’s league squads so far this season.

It’s clear that a move would now suit all parties and this Brighton interest may be the perfect solution.

Lokonga still has an Arsenal contract until the summer of 2026 which would protect the club’s position should he do very well on loan.

You would expect that Lokonga would be very keen to join such an exciting side in Brighton.

He was previously strongly linked with a loan move to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley – a move that seems to have lost momentum.