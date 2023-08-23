Journalist backs Aston Villa to make approach for 23-year-old Arsenal player

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has been linked with a move to Aston Villa in recent days.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Villans are probing a potential move for the Gunners player.

Then, 90min reported that Unai Emery’s side have made contact with Arsenal over Tavares.

The Portuguese full-back appears to be surplus to Mikel Arteta’s requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

Tavares is yet to play competitively for Arsenal this season, and was on loan at Marseille last term.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express has now provided an update on the state of play between Villa and the Arsenal man.

He touched upon prior interest in the Gunners ace by Nottingham Forest, a move that appears to have fallen through.

Taylor, writing on GiveMeSport, then said he expected to see some movement from Villa towards Arsenal and Tavares.

“One they (Villa) have looked at is Nuno Tavares, of Arsenal, who is up for grabs,” he said.

“There have been talks with Nottingham Forest, but those have broken down now because the two clubs haven’t really made progress in negotiations.

“From what I understand, through conversations I’ve had, they were looking at both a loan and permanent transfer.

“There wasn’t a definitive, clear negotiation on what their preference was. They were just trying to work out how they could do a deal, but it looks like the clubs have not been able to agree a structure.

“I think Arsenal want to make profit on Tavares, but Forest still view him as a player they could probably get for a decent, competitive price which is not too far away from what Arsenal paid to Benfica, which was £8million.

“I do expect to see movement on that front from Villa.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Our view

It doesn’t look as though Tavares has much of a future at Arsenal, which is a shame.

He is a talented player with potential, and as Aaron Ramsdale said in 2022, he shows ‘no mercy’ when it comes to his shots.

Tavares began brightly at both Arsenal and Marseille, but things eventually petered out.

However, it seems like he’ll be getting a Premier League reprieve, based on reported interest from Villa and Forest.

Tavares is a raw talent and, with a bit of patience, he can build up some consistency and hopefully realise his potential.