Arsenal “still haven’t ruled out” swooping for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, according to Ben Jacobs.

The CBS journalist told CaughtOffside that the Gunners could look to snap the Belgian up on a free transfer this summer.

Links between Arsenal and Tielemans go back months, but despite heavy speculation, the Gunners haven’t yet made their move.

Indeed, the 25-year-old – whose Foxes contracts expires this summer – is believed to have agreed terms with Arsenal already.

Jacobs has now said Arsenal were reluctant to pay a fee for Tielemans, but now he’s becoming a free agent, he’ll be a “bargain”.

“Youri Tielemans is also expected to leave Leicester this summer on a free transfer, barring a U-turn on signing a new deal.

“Leicester would love to keep him, but Tielemans has been clear for over a year he doesn’t want to extend.

“Arsenal still haven’t ruled out signing him on a free transfer.

“They were reluctant to pay a transfer fee over the past two windows, but now the Belgian midfielder is a bargain.

Jacobs then said Arsenal weren’t alone in the race.

“Newcastle also really like Tielemans and Manchester United are one to watch as well,” he added.

No-brainer of a signing but Arsenal must beware rival suitors – TBR View

Tielemans is an ‘incredible‘ player who knows the Premier League well and, at 25, has plenty of years ahead of him.

In 2021, Brendan Rodgers said he was “one of Europe’s best midfielders”.

Although Arsenal signed Jorginho in January, the Gunners could well look for more reinforcements in the summer.

And a player of Tielemans’ calibre, and on a free, would be a no-brainer for Mikel Arteta.

However, Arsenal have strong competition in the shape of Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Both have been flying high in the Premier League and would be equally good options for Tielemans.