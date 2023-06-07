Arsenal set to give £50k-a-week player one more season to show what he can do











Arsenal are set to give playmaker Emile Smith Rowe one more season to show what he can do.

That’s according to journalist James McNicholas speaking on the Arsecast Podcast.

It’s been a frustrating season for Emile Smith Rowe at The Emirates.

Arsenal’s number ten didn’t manage to make a single start in the Premier League throughout the campaign.

His fitness proved to be a huge stumbling block to making an impact on an exciting season for The Gunners.

The 22-year-old is really highly-rated at the club and has been training in a new position this season.

However, Arsenal can’t afford to keep the £50,000-a-week playmaker at the club if he’s not going to be fit enough to contribute.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

His favoured role in the side would likely be playing just behind Gabriel Jesus.

However, Martin Odegaard is now club captain and had an unbelievable season.

He can also play out wide, but Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are already vying for a place on the left wing.

It makes sense for Arsenal to give Smith Rowe another season to prove his worth.

The England international has huge potential but needs minutes and match sharpness to prove it.

Smith Rowe being given one more season at Arsenal

Speaking about the 22-year-old’s future, McNicholas said: “From what I hear, the coaching staff basically feel that it’s fair and right to give him a chance at a season without injury and see what he can do.”

There have been suggestions that Smith Rowe might be sold this summer to raise money to sign Declan Rice.

Given his age, homegrown status and international recognition, he would likely fetch quite a large fee.

However, Mikel Arteta is keen to give Smith Rowe another chance at Arsenal next season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Their Champions League campaign means Arteta will have to rotate more than he did this year.

That should give Smith Rowe more opportunities as long as he can stay fit.

His injuries would have been incredibly frustrating and are the last thing a young player needs when still developing.

Smith Rowe’s cameo against Wolves on the final day will offer him hope that his future does remain at The Emirates in the long run.

