Mikel Arteta isn't thinking of selling 22-year-old Arsenal player, he's still got plans for him – journalist











Arsenal still have future plans for Emile Smith Rowe according to Dean Jones.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, the journalist was discussing the idea of Arsenal doing a swap deal for Declan Rice after Sky Sports reported that West Ham would accept £100m + a player for their midfielder.

Jones stated that he didn’t think Arsenal had the right bait on hand for such a deal, dropping an interesting tidbit on Smith Rowe in the process.

Indeed, the journalist noted that while Smith Rowe has been linked to West Ham, Arsenal do still have future plans for the midfielder, indicating that he may not be sold this summer despite rumours to the contrary.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal may keep Smith Rowe

Jones shared what he knows about Smith Rowe.

“We have to work it out, Arsenal are primed to sign Rice, but I don’t see a player who can go the other way. There’s been links with Balogun, I’m not sure that would be the one. There have been links with Smith Rowe at one point, but Arsenal still have plans for Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney will go somewhere else, so I can’t really see that,” Jones said.

Position change

It shouldn’t come as a shock to many to hear that Arsenal still have plans for Smith Rowe. After all, they’re reportedly working on training him in a new position.

It was reported just last week that Mikel Arteta is teaching Smith Rowe how to play as a number eight, and that opens up some very exciting doors for the England international.

Given his energy, creativity and dribbling ability, Smith Rowe could make for a very exciting number eight, and with the right tutelage, he could be reborn for Arsenal.

Don’t write this young man off just yet.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

