Arsenal have no intentions of selling 'special' star - David Ornstein











The latest from reliable journalist David Ornstein suggests that Arsenal do not want to sell Emile Smith Rowe despite what other reports suggest.

Arsenal are looking to make some big changes to their squad to make sure they battle for the title again next season.

Reports from publications like The Sun suggested that Mikel Arteta was ready to offload attacking midfielder Smith Rowe this summer.

Other reports then linked Smith Rowe with a move to Aston Villa. Despite this, it now seems that this is not the case and the player has a future at the Gunners.

Arsenal want to keep Emile Smith Rowe

The “special” Arsenal star was one of the key players at the club but a big injury saw him barely feature this season. He is still only 22 years-old so it was good to see him get a bit more game time towards the end of the season.

Ornstein was speaking about Smith Rowe’s future on Twitter.

He said: “Arsenal have no intention of letting Emile Smith Rowe depart this summer. 22yo contracted until 2026 and important part of #AFC plans. After injury-hit campaign, hope is he shines at #U21EURO and in pre-season before big 23/24.”

This is huge news for both Smith Rowe as well as those who love the Englishman. It also shows how Arteta rates him highly if he still wants to keep him despite the title charge.

Arsenal team mate Xhaka is another who rates Smith Rowe highly as he hailed the player and suggested that he could be a future Arsenal captain on the All or Nothing documentary.

It is great news to see that the club want to keep the player who managed 10 goals in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

