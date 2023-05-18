Newcastle want to sign ‘unbelievable’ PL player alongside James Maddison this summer











Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a double swoop for Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer.

The Magpies will be hoping to secure their place in the Champions League over the next couple of weeks.

Eddie Howe’s men need two wins from their final three Premier League games to guarantee a place in the top-four.

But according to TalkSPORT, they are pressing ahead with their plans for the summer window.

Newcastle have been long linked with a move for James Maddison, while they are also known admirers of his teammate Harvey Barnes.

And it seems that the Magpies could attempt to land both players should the Foxes drop down to the Championship.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle wants Barnes and Maddison

TalkSPORT reports that Newcastle are eyeing a double raid on Leicester for Maddison and Barnes.

The outlet notes that Maddison is already one of the club’s top targets ahead of the summer, after they missed out on him last year.

But Newcastle’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, is a huge admirer of Barnes too.

Ashworth even attended Leicester’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Monday, where he would have been watching both players.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Barnes has managed to score 12 goals and provide one assist in a struggling Leicester side this season.

The 25-year-old has been labelled an ‘unbelievable’ talent and it seems likely that he’ll be one of the many players to leave Leicester should they get relegated.

It would be a huge surprise to see Newcastle land both players in the summer, though, especially as Leicester reportedly value Barnes at around £60 million, a similar fee to what Maddison will command.

The Magpies also brought in Anthony Gordon in January, who is a very similar profile of player to that of Barnes.

Nevertheless, if Allan Saint-Maximin does end up leaving St James’ Park this summer, they will need to bring in another left-sided forward. And it’s fair to say that Gordon’s move hasn’t exactly gone according to plan as of yet.

Show all