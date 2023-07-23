Arsenal might have now priced £30m player out of leaving this summer

Newcastle United now see signing Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney as too big a risk this summer.

That’s according to journalist Alex Crook, who was speaking on TalkSPORT (23/7 9:14am) about the latest transfer news.

Arsenal don’t appear to be close to adding any more players to their squad after a flurry of activity in the last couple of weeks.

However, Mikel Arteta’s squad is currently too big for the start of the Premier League.

Several players are going to have to leave to avoid being stuck at the club next season not being able to play.

Nicolas Pepe appears to be one player without a future at Arsenal, while Nuno Tavares looks like he’s in the same position.

Another player who has been linked with an exit this summer is Kieran Tierney.

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Scottish international is second choice to Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back, with Jakub Kiwior also capable of playing in that role.

Newcastle have been linked with Tierney but now see the Arsenal defender as too big a risk given his price tag and injury record.

Tierney has also attracted interest from Manchester City and it would be interesting to see if Arsenal would do business with one of their closest rivals.

Arsenal price Tierney out of Newcastle move, he’s too big a risk

Speaking about the Scottish international, Crook said: “He came on at half-time last night, in a game involving [Manchester] United and Arsenal in America, a 2-0 win for United.

“He was definitely a target for Newcastle towards the back end of last season but I think they’ve decided that because of the asking price, which again is going to be probably well in excess of £30m and because [Kieran] Tierney himself has had quite a number of injuries, I think they feel at the moment that maybe it’s too big a risk.

“At the moment that interest seems to have gone quiet.”

It’s a shame for Tierney that he’s now seen as a risk due to his injury problems at Arsenal.

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

He had played a huge amount of football at Celtic before moving to the Emirates and ultimately that took its toll.

Tierney is a fantastic left-back but has a very different skill set to Zinchenko.

If Arteta wants to play Jurrien Timber as an inverted right-back, Tierney could provide the width on the left in place of the Ukrainian.

For that reason, it wouldn’t be the worst thing if Tierney didn’t leave.

However, the player may have aspirations to play more football next season.