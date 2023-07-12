Arsenal star Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer, and Manchester City are reportedly interested in him.

The Scotsman joined Arsenal back in 2019 and has been a fan favourite since. He’s loved by everyone at the club, but after a difficult campaign last time out, there’s a chance he could be sold.

Following rumours of Manchester City‘s interest in Tierney, journalist Paul Brown has claimed on GiveMeSport that the defender would jump at the chance of moving to the Etihad.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney would ‘jump’ at the chance of joining Manchester City

When he’s fit, Kieran Tierney is up there with the best full-backs in the Premier League, and the Arsenal defender has been linked with a move to Manchester City on plenty of occasions in the past.

In May, just before the season finished, Football Transfers claimed that the Premier League champions and runners-up were in talks over a swap deal that would see Tierney join City and Cancelo move to Arsenal.

That deal made a lot of sense at the time, but Brown has claimed that it is extremely unlikely to happen as swap deals are very difficult to complete due to players’ valuations.

However, the journalist added that if there was an opportunity, Tierney would really love to sign for Manchester City.

He said: “Yeah, I just can’t see this one really happening. Swap deals are always incredibly difficult to pull off because there are issues getting the valuations right for players involved, and when you involve more than two in a deal, it’s even more complicated.

“I do think Tierney, I guess, would jump at the chance to go to City. It’s interesting that those links have come up again. He was linked with them a little while ago as well and obviously didn’t play very much for Arsenal last season.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

There’s a very big chance that Tierney could be sold by Arsenal this summer.

The 26-year-old is a terrific player, there’s absolutely no debate there. However, his fitness problems are an issue and the fact that he’s more of an old-school full-back than someone like Alex Zinchenko, who can play in that inverted role, makes him much less of a fit in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Tierney didn’t play enough games last season. Even Jakub Kiwior was preferred ahead of him towards the end of the campaign, which does suggest that his time at the Emirates could come to an end.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Tierney, but it would be silly on Arsenal’s part to help Manchester City in any way.