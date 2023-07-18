28-year-old is now aware he’s leaving Arsenal, he could be gone soon

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is now aware that he will be leaving the club this summer and could be gone sooner rather than later.

That’s according to journalist Chris Wheatley, talking on the NationalWorld TV YouTube channel.

It’s been clear for some time that Nicolas Pepe isn’t a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Once a club-record signing at the Emirates, Pepe was sent out on loan to Nice last season.

He had an unremarkable 12 months on the French Riviera and has returned to pre-season at Arsenal with an injury.

He’s been left out of the travelling party that has gone to the USA due to his fitness, although the speculation around his future may also have been a factor.

Arsenal already have plenty of wide options and there’s little reason for Arteta to try and integrate Pepe back into the squad.

The new deal signed by Reiss Nelson was likely the final sign that his time at the Emirates is over.

Pepe will know he’s leaving Arsenal very soon and there are clubs interested in signing him.

The difficulty will now be finding a solution that suits both the club and the Ivorian international.

Pepe aware he’s leaving Arsenal soon

Speaking about the 28-year-old’s future, Wheatley said: “So, Arsenal are exploring different ways to end his [Nicolas Pepe’s] time at the club.

“There’s been talks of a potential mutual termination which Arsenal have of course done in the past with players.

“I think they’re going to have to cut their losses there if they do because of course we’ve just spoken about his transfer fee, £72.5m.

“It was the record before Declan Rice’s arrival last week.

“I think Arsenal can still get a transfer fee for the player, but it all depends really on the interest and of course, Pepe has to be open to joining that club as well.

“As I said before there’s a few teams interested in France, Spain and I do feel like Nicolas Pepe knows that his time at the club is up.

“I don’t expect him to be involved in Arsenal’s pre-season and if he is it will just be a formality before completing a move away.

“Pepe, we expect him to be on his way out fairly soon.”

Pepe leaving Arsenal will see the club make a big loss on his transfer fee but at least his wages will also be off the books.

The figure Arsenal paid for him put an unnecessary about of pressure on him when he first arrived and he never managed to recover.

He’ll be hoping a fresh start elsewhere will kick start his career as he enters what should be his peak years as a footballer.