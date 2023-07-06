Arsenal are looking at defenders Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba this summer, who are both of interest to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Journalist Dean Jones was writing on Give Me Sport and outlined Arsenal’s potential transfer targets.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have already made early moves in the transfer window.

The Gunners have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea and are closing in on two more signings.

Declan Rice has had the ‘here we go’ treatment from Fabrizio Romano, while they’ve also reached a full agreement for Jurrien Timber.

On the other side of North London, new manager Ange Postecoglou has acted quickly to fix some of the issues that arose last season.

Guglielmo Vicario will replace Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while James Maddison will provide some much-needed creativity.

Both clubs are now looking at improving their options at centre-back.

Jones believes that Arsenal are keen on both Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

Tottenham have been linked with Guehi in the past and are showing a real interest in Tapsoba.

The last thing either club will want is a bidding war against their biggest rival this summer.

Arsenal keen on Tottenham targets Guehi and Tapsoba

Reviewing Arsenal’s potential interest in this transfer window, Jones said: ‘Across the back line they have also shown a fondness for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

‘Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan and – to a lesser degree – Perr Schuurs at Torino.’

The imminent arrival of Jurrien Timber will alleviate some of the pressure on Arsenal to sign another centre-back.

The Dutch international can play in the middle of defence or right-back, as can Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Spurs, however, were poor at the back last season and will be desperate to sign at least one defender this summer.

Cristian Romero will likely keep his position, but Ange Postecoglou will want to bring in a new partner for the World Cup winner.

If they go for Tapsoba or Guehi, he’ll be hoping that Arsenal don’t also enter the race to sign them.