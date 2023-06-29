Journalist Sami Mokbel has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could yet make their move to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer, but only if his price-tag drops.

Mokbel spoke on the Last Word On Spurs last night as he shared an update on Tottenham’s search for a new centre-back.

Spurs wrapped up an impressive addition in James Maddison on Wednesday night after announcing the signing of Guglielmo Vicario on Tuesday.

It’s been an encouraging start to the window for Tottenham as they’ve already moved to address two key areas. But there remains a glaring need to upgrade their options at centre-back.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven

Marc Guehi is a player who has been long linked with a move to north London, but 90 Min recently reported that Spurs are looking elsewhere due to his £60 million price-tag.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Yet, Mokbel has suggested that Tottenham could return for Guehi ‘later in the window’ should Palace lower their demands.

Spurs could move for Guehi

Mokbel claimed that Spurs are focusing their efforts on signing Tapsoba at the moment, but refused to rule out a move for Guehi.

“I know that they’ve had a long-term interest in Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace, who is a fantastic player in my opinion and would do very, very well at Tottenham,” the Daily Mail journalist said.

“But I think his price-tag of around 55 to 60 million pounds would probably be quite prohibitive. But if Tottenham can secure a deal that they believe to be worth the money and worthwhile, I think they could certainly look to pursue that deal but that will probably be later in the window.

“Also, I know Marc Guehi may have other options elsewhere in the Premier League.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Guehi has impressed at Palace over the past couple of seasons after leaving Chelsea in 2021.

The 22-year-old has been ever-present at Selhurst Park and he’s even earned four caps for England over the past couple of years.

But his contract at Palace is set to run until 2026 and the Eagles are in a commanding position when it comes to selling one of their star players.

Guehi would be an excellent addition to the Tottenham backline and has mainly operated on the left-hand side of a centre-back pairing.

Yet, it’s no surprise to see Tottenham looking elsewhere as they simply can’t afford to spend £60 million on one centre-back.

Ange Postecoglou will need at least a couple of additions in the position, with the likes of Tapsoba and Van de Ven more realistic options at this point.