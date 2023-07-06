Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham are pursuing two ‘exceptional’ players

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven in recent weeks.

Spurs are looking to bring in a new centre-back under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Alasdair Gold recently claimed that Tottenham will have to make a decision on which of the two to sign.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

His report on football.london looked at Tapsoba and Van de Ven’s respective price tags amongst other things.

The former is reportedly valued at around £50million, while the latter apparently has a £30million price tag.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Tottenham’s pursuit of Tapsoba and Van de Ven on GiveMeSport.

The transfer insider confirmed that Tapsoba would indeed be the more expensive signing of the two players.

He also reiterated that Spurs are yet to make their “final decision” on who they decide to bring in this summer.

Romano stressed that Tottenham are “still working on both” deals ahead of deciding who to move for.

He said: “So let’s say Tapsoba’s more expensive, but I feel both deals are still on.

“So Tottenham are still working on both waiting to make a final decision.”

Our view

Spurs have already sealed three signings this summer as Postecoglou looks to revamp his under-performing squad.

Tottenham needed an upgrade on Hugo Lloris in goal and in Guglielmo Vicario, they’ve got just that.

And in James Maddison, Spurs now have one of the best attacking midfielders in the country.

Now, Tottenham have turned their attention to the defence, which sadly proved very flimsy last season.

If both Tapsoba and Van de Ven were eager to join Spurs, then the Lilywhites have quite a nice dilemma on their hands.

Both have been deemed ‘exceptional‘ and both look like future stars who could go from strength to strength at N17.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

As per football.london, Tapsoba ‘is seen as a more ready-made addition for Postecoglou’s defence, with his ability on the ball, strength and acceleration.

‘The Burkina Faso international has made 100 Bundesliga appearances to Van de Ven’s 38 and also has Champions League and Europa League experience.’