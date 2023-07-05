Arsenal have been pushing to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the deal is done.

Mikel Arteta has worked wonders at the Emirates over the last few years. He hasn’t just made the Gunners title challengers, but he has completely changed the atmosphere in and around the club as well.

The Arsenal boss deserved to be heavily backed in this window, and Stan Kroenke has done just that – Rice is all set to be a Gunner for a club-record fee soon. Here’s what Romano said on Twitter late last night.

Fabrizio Romano says ‘here we go’ as Arsenal agree deal to sign Declan Rice

It has been over a week since Arsenal and West Ham agreed on a total fee to sign Declan Rice. However, the payment structure caused a big delay.

West Ham were adamant that they wanted the whole thing paid as quickly as possible, while Arsenal tried their best to spread the payment over a number of instalments.

In the end, West Ham and Arsenal agreed on a deal that suits all parties, and Fabrizio Romano and a number of others revealed last night that a final agreement has been reached.

After what has been a long transfer saga, Rice is finally set to become an Arsenal player.

Romano tweeted: “Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go!

“Deal in place between Arsenal & West Ham and Gunners sign their top target. £100m plus £5m add-ons. It’s the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal and most expensive English player ever.

“Arteta & Edu, crucial to make it happen.”

TBR View:

Arsenal fans, it’s time to celebrate.

Almost every Gunners supporter had one wish before the start of the window – to sign Declan Rice. The Englishman was viewed by everyone as the game-changer Arsenal needed, and it looks like they’ve got their man.

Rice is expected to undergo an Arsenal medical this week before an official announcement confirms the transfer.

This is a humongous piece of business from Arsenal and everyone at the club deserves immense praise for getting this over the line despite all the hurdles along the way.