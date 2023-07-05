Arsenal have now ‘reached full agreement’ to sign another ‘great’ player after Rice – Ornstein

According to the latest news from journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal have now finally reached an agreement to sign Jurrien Timber.

Ornstein reported the latest on Timber’s move to Arsenal. He said: “Arsenal have now reached full agreement with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber. Negotiations completed on fee of €40m + €5m in largely realistic bonuses. 22yo defender granted permission to undergo medical and finalise personal terms”.

This possible deal has been in the works for a while now, but the Gunners will be happy to see that they finally have got their target.

Timber has been at Ajax, but now the Dutchman is set to join Arsenal this summer as they continue to bolster their squad for next season.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Arsenal set to sign Jurrien Timber

This is huge news for Arsenal. Timber is a great signing and he will be a good addition to help Arsenal battle for the title next season.

The centre-back is only 22 years-old, but he has shown great qualities at Ajax and helped the club win the Eredivisie title twice. The club are reportedly signing Declan Rice and it now looks like they are ready to move on and sign Timber to.

He is also very versatile as he can also play at centre-back. Timber is already a solid Dutch international and his potential is clear to see.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

The ‘great‘ player signing for the club will no doubt excite Arsenal fans. As well as the Premier League, the club also have the Champions League to deal with.

Therefore, it is great to see that the club want to add better quality to the squad. Not every player will be able to feature in every match, so depth is key.

We saw last season that the Gunners started to struggle in the Premier League after William Saliba got injured. Therefore, bringing in more top-quality defenders like Timber is a great idea.