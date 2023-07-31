Arsenal have tried to sign 27-year-old ‘several’ times, now they’re in for him again

Arsenal coach Inaki Cana is a huge fan of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and has tried to convince the club to sign him several times.

The Athletic journalist David McNicholas was speaking on his YouTube channel about the latest player linked with a move to the Emirates.

It emerged yesterday that Arsenal were interested in signing David Raya from London rivals Brentford this summer.

Arsenal have already been active in the transfer market, adding three key targets to their squad.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have all filled gaps in the squad this summer.

However, Arsenal’s interest in David Raya doesn’t make as much sense right now.

The 27-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s top performers between the sticks in the past two seasons.

He made it clear earlier in the summer that he wanted a new challenge going into next season.

Tottenham appeared to be his likeliest destination, but they were put off by his asking price.

Arsenal coach Inaki Cana has told the club that they need to sign Raya on several occasions and he may finally get his wish.

Where that leaves Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner in the pecking order is yet to be seen.

Arsenal coach Cana desperate to be reunited with Raya

Speaking about the 27-year-old goalkeeper, McNicholas said: “To be honest, Arsenal have a long, long, long-term interest in David Raya.

“In stems principally from Inaki Cana, the Arsenal goalkeeping coach.

“David Raya is kind of his protégé and Cana his mentor. Cana was heavily involved in the deal that took Raya from Blackburn to Brentford.

“They’ve worked together of course at Brentford and they’ve maintained a positive relationship since then.

“And pretty much every time Arsenal have been in the market for a goalkeeper or looking at the goalkeeper position, David Raya has been on the list.

“Arsenal have tried to sign him several times previously from Brentford, all to no avail.”

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has added: “#AFC GK coach Inaki Cana has always been a massive fan of David Raya having worked with him at #BrentfordFC but doesn’t seem a signing Arsenal obviously need to me.”

Raya leaving Brentford to sit on the bench at Arsenal wouldn’t make much sense.

However, given The Bees have already replaced him with Mark Flekken, they’ll be keen to sell Raya this summer to avoid losing a key asset on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal may also cash in on Matt Turner this summer if they can bring in Raya as a replacement.

There’s a deal to be done there and Arsenal may believe they can get a top-quality Premier League player for a discount fee.