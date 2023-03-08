Romano: Tottenham target Raya is now expected to leave this summer











Fabrizio Romano has reported on Twitter that David Raya is now expected to leave Brentford in the summer – in news which may alert Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Raya has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, helping Brentford enjoy a brilliant second season in the top-flight.

His form is not going unnoticed. Recent reports from The Athletic claimed that Tottenham want the Spaniard amid doubts over Hugo Lloris’ future in North London.

Tottenham target Raya expected to move this summer

That report noted that his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium expires at the end of next season. And there have, so far, been little talk in recent months over an extension.

Romano has now provided a further update on Twitter. He has reported that the goalkeeper is now likely to leave at the end of the campaign.

Here is what Romano has now posted…

David Raya, expected to leave Brentford in the summer — waiting for a big move after turning down two contract bids in the last few months. 🔴🇪🇸 #transfers Clubs are tracking Raya, exploring the conditions of possible summer deal. pic.twitter.com/peDjff712I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 8, 2023

Spurs absolutely need to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer. Lloris has had a difficult time since signing a new contract in North London. And it is highly unlikely that Fraser Forster is going to be first-choice beyond this campaign.

Raya is an extremely talented goalkeeper. Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken about his ‘incredible‘ passing ability.

Having said that, Tottenham are unlikely to be his only admirer if he is on the move at the end of the campaign. He could be coming into the peak years of his career.

And he has already proven himself at the highest level. And his contract situation opens the door for a potential bargain – depending on what the Bees want for the 27-year-old.

If Tottenham can strike a deal, it could prove to be a really smart piece of business in the summer.