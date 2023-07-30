‘Incredibly talented’ Arsenal player in talks over loan to buy transfer to fellow PL club

Arsenal could be set to let goalkeeper Matt Turner join Nottingham Forest, with talks apparently continuing over a loan to buy deal.

Turner has emerged as a contender for Forest to sign as they’re becoming increasingly frustrated in their attempts to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

Henderson is wanting the move but United are holding firm over a fee and loan conditions, with Forest not wanting to take too much of a risk due to his injury issues.

And according to Sky Sports, Forest are now exploring the possibility of signing Turne from Arsenal instead.

Lauded for being an ‘incredibly talented’ goalkeeper by Shaka Hislop, Turner has not really had much of a sniff with Arsenal thanks to the form of Aaron Ramsdale.

However, he remains a key player for the USA and will be mindful of playing regular football in order to keep his place in the national team.

Turner would no doubt be the number one at Forest, especially if they opt against signing Henderson altogether.

If Henderson is being signed as well, then Turner might be best to ignore this move as he’d be in the same situation at the City Ground as he is now.

Matt Turner can shine for Forest and prove himself

There’s a very good goalkeeper there in Matt Turner and a move to Forest could be just what he needs.

If Henderson isn’t coming as well, this could be a golden chance for Turner to show the Premier League what he is all about.

He’s proven himself with the USA and there’s a reason why Arsenal signed him in the first place.

For Forest, it’s a case of them getting a proper number one in the building. Turner is a solid option, and might even be a lot cheaper than Henderson.