Journalist David Ornstein has said that Arsenal are now exploring a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Posting on Twitter, The Athletic journalist shared why Arsenal are now interested in the Spanish international.

Mikel Arteta has built a brilliant squad at Arsenal and made three high-profile additions already this summer.

Declan Rice smashed their transfer record, with Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber also brought in to strengthen the squad.

Incomings have gone quiet since then, with Arteta’s squad beginning to look quite bloated.

However, the club are always looking for the right deal in the market and may have spotted a good one.

David Ornstein believes Arsenal now want to sign David Raya, who was previously of interest to Tottenham this summer.

Bayern Munich are also keen on the £40m-rated shot-stopper.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Ornstein says Arsenal want Raya

Ornstein took to Twitter to share the information and said: “EXCL: Arsenal exploring deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

“No bid yet but #BrentfordFC aware of interest.

“#FCBayern also pursuing but 27yo keen to join #AFC. #NFFC considering Matt Turner; gap in valuations but dialogue ongoing.”

David Raya has been brilliant for Brentford since joining from Blackburn, helping them get promoted to the Premier League.

However, the likelihood of him leaving the club to be second-choice elsewhere seems unlikely.

The goalkeeper clearly feels that he’s ready to be playing European football going into next season.

Arsenal will obviously have that with the Champions League, however, Aaron Ramsdale is the undisputed number one.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ornstein suggesting that Matt Turner might be moving on means suggests Arsenal potentially see Raya as the England international’s backup.

If options are running out for Raya to leave then a move to the Emirates wouldn’t be a bad option.

Brentford have already signed a potential replacement for the 27-year-old in the form of Mark Flekken.

Raya wanting to leave while his stock was high at Brentford made sense on paper.

However, if he ends up sitting on the bench at the Emirates, although it would be a brilliant deal for Arsenal, it’s not what Raya is likely to have wanted to happen.