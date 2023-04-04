Arsenal have now met with Vitor Roque's representatives over potential summer move











Arsenal have now reportedly held a meeting with young forward Vitor Roque’s representatives.

That’s according to O Globo, who believe the Gunners are now of a number of clubs interested in the teenager.

Vitor Roque is already a full Brazilian international despite being just 18 years old.

He’s been closely linked with Barcelona, although there are concerns about their ability to afford any transfer.

This has opened up an opportunity for the Gunners to potentially act this summer.

Edu has a brilliant record of recruiting young Brazilian talent to The Emirates.

Vitor Roque only needs to look at Gabriel Martinelli’s meteoric rise to see the benefits of a move to Arsenal.

The ‘extraordinary’ forward already has four goals in five appearances for Athletico Paranaense.

He would also have the perfect tutor at Arsenal in the form of fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus.

The 26-year-old has fitted in perfectly at The Emirates, and has adapted to Mikel Arteta’s tactics exceptionally.

These are all likely to be selling points from Arsenal to Vitor Roque’s representatives during their meeting.

A chance to play in the Champions League could just give Arsenal the edge over several over Premier League interested in the teenager.

Arsenal hold meeting with Vitor Roque representatives

The report from O Globo states that, ‘In previous days, the first stop had been England.

‘Over there, the striker has the interest of several Premier League teams.

‘The staff had contact with people linked to West Ham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Aston Vila and Arsenal.’

They also state that two unnamed Premier League teams are ready to submit official proposals, but no bid has been made.

Edu has been a fan of Vitor Roque for months, and will hope that came across in any meeting between Arsenal and his representatives.

As exciting as it is for Arsenal to target wonderkids, Mikel Arteta does need some ready-made players for the next campaign.

Spending big on a player who is unlikely to really feature this season is a risk.

He’s valued at £31m, which would make him more expensive than Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian has shown what can happen when you buy players who can hit the ground running straight away.

Edu and Arteta may be planning too far ahead by going in for Vitor Roque at this stage.

