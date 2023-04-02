Arsenal transfer news: Vitor Roque would love to move to England, amid Arsenal interest











Arsenal are keen on signing young Brazilian talent Vitor Roque and will be happy to hear the player would love to move to England.

Despite reports in the last few weeks suggesting Barcelona might hold the aces when it comes to signing Roque, fresh claims from South America now suggest things are quite different.

According to UOL, Roque would actually prefer a move to England this summer if he can get it. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are thought to be keen on signing the teenager.

Photo by: Cristian Bayona/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Exciting

Currently plying his trade with Athletico Paranaense. Like so many young Brazilian players, he is catching the eye of English clubs who are trying to exploit the South American market after Brexit.

Arsenal have made moves themselves in recent seasons. They picked up Gabriel Martinelli a few seasons back and last summer, signed young winger Marquinhos.

Arsenal are known to have already met with Roque’s father in London. The Gunners are desperate to sign Roque ahead of the pack.

Roque is regarded highly back in Brazil. Lauded for being an ‘extraordinary‘ talent, it is little surprise to see so many clubs keen on the youngster.

TBR’s View: Roque to Arsenal could happen

Arsenal are really becoming big fans of the South American market. They have some fine players from the region in their squad right now and clearly see Vitor Roque as the next big thing.

For the Gunners, it will be about selling the project to the player. Edu has done a good job with this so far and with the title push still firmly on, there’s a lot for Roque to like about Arsenal.

Of course, we know Brazilian players have a rich history of signing for Barcelona. But if Roque does indeed prefer the move to England, then Arsenal have to swoop.