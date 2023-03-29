Arsenal now making the strongest bid to sign 'extraordinary' striker











Arsenal are making the strongest push to secure the signature of Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

That is according to Sport in Spain, who suggest that the Gunners and Chelsea are both working to try and snatch the 18-year-old, who is also wanted by Barcelona.

Vitor Roque looks set to be one of the next ‘extraordinary‘ talents to emerge out of Brazil. The Athletico-PR starlet is attracting attention from a number of European heavyweights.

Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

He is set to leave his club. And Sport reports that both Arsenal and Chelsea are working on a potential summer move for the teenager.

Arsenal making strongest bid for Vitor Roque

In fact, the report claims that Arsenal are the team showing the strongest interest in the forward. Edu has been working on a potential deal for months. He has been in contact with the player’s representatives for much of that time, too.

Photo by: Cristian Bayona/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It is noted that Vitor Roque’s representatives will be in London for talks for his admirers. And they will then move on to Barcelona amid interest from the Catalan giants.

Arsenal have built such an impressive group of Brazilian players in recent years. The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus could be stalwarts for Selecao for years to come.

The move for Martinelli, in particular, could be significant. His decision to move to Arsenal straight from his home country has been vindicated in some style over the last few years.

Vitor Roque has previously spoken of his dream being to play for Barcelona. So it will not be easy to get a deal across the line.

However, Arsenal are a different animal under Edu and Mikel Arteta. So they may well fancy their chances of ultimately winning the race to sign the youngster this summer.