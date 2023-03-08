Barcelona struggling to finance move for Arsenal target Vitor Roque











Barcelona are now reportedly struggling to afford Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, who is a target for Arsenal.

Spanish outlet Sport have outlined the struggles Barcelona are currently having with Financial Fair Play.

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been very well documented this season.

The Spanish giants have used a number of ‘economic levers’ to raise funds this year.

This has allowed them to spend money when it didn’t seem possible 12 months ago.

They were able to sign Raphinha from Leeds in the summer for £55m, when Arsenal were also keen on the winger.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde also arrived at Camp Nou.

However, failure to qualify from their Champions League group, and then progress in the Europa League has put more pressure on their finances.

Barcelona were very keen to bring in Vitor Roque this summer, with Arsenal also scouting the 18-year-old.

However, his £31m price tag is making the move difficult to say the least.

The report from Sport suggest that Barcelona are ‘studying the formulas’ within the Financial Fair Play rules right now.

The teenager’s move hasn’t advanced in weeks, which they believe is ‘absolutely not normal’.

Vitor Roque’s transfer could cost Barcelona up to £31m [€35m], which would be well within Arsenal’s budget.

The Gunners have a brilliant recent record of signing young talent from Brazil.

Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos have both quickly adapted to life in England.

Vitor Roque has very little senior experience, but the ‘extraordinary’ forward is highly regarded in his native land.

Edu has already spoken to his representatives, but Vitor Roque has already admitted his dream is to play for Barcelona.

If Barcelona can’t get a deal done, Athletico Paranaense would still like to cash in on the talented forward.

This could pave the way for Arsenal to jump in, and sign another talented Brazilian.

Barcelona have found plenty of creative ways to sign their desired targets, but Vitor Roque’s move may be one step too far.

