Arsenal have no plans to loan out ‘unplayable’ youngster’, Arteta wants to keep him

Arsenal currently have no plans to loan out wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri this season with the transfer window closing soon.

Journalist Kaya Kaynak was speaking on his YouTube channel about the ‘unplayable’ teenager’s future.

Arsenal will be hoping to build on last weekend’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest tomorrow when they face Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta will be without Jurrien Timber after he picked up a serious injury on his Premier League debut.

Gabriel Jesus will also be unavailable but aside from that Arteta has plenty of senior players to choose from.

Arguably, he has too many players in his first-team squad right now and will be hoping there are some outgoings very soon.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga could all move on.

One player who won’t be leaving Arsenal is Ethan Nwaneri with no loan move on the horizon.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After breaking the Premier League record for being the league’s youngest-ever player he hasn’t made another senior appearance since.

However, there are big plans for Nwaneri and Arteta wants to keep him at the club to keep a close eye on his development.

Arsenal won’t send Nwaneri out on loan

Speaking about the 16-year-old winger, Kaynak said: “[Ethan] Nwaneri is a really interesting one to keep an eye on this season.

“The plan is as far as I’m aware not to currently send him on loan, they want to keep him at Arsenal.

“They were very clear when they convinced him to stay as there were a lot of clubs interested including Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, those kinds of guys were very interested in him.

“But, Nwaneri’s camp have sort of very clearly briefed that he always wanted to stay at Arsenal.

“And one of the reasons he was convinced to stay at Arsenal is that he’s an Islington boy, local boy, but part of it is that he was shown a clear pathway into the first team.

“Last season he spent most of his time going up and down with the 18s where he did really well and helped Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup final.

“And going up to the 21s where he obviously did decent as well.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Very few 16-year-olds go out on loan and so it’s not a huge surprise to see Nwaneri stay at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of him and Myles Lewis-Skelly and took them both on their pre-season tour of Germany.

Nwaneri scored a hat-trick yesterday for the Under-21s and has a very bright future ahead of him.

He will be hoping to be handed another senior opportunity in the domestic cups this season at the Emirates.